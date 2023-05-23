Player prop bet options for Bam Adebayo, Jayson Tatum and others are available when the Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-128) 9.5 (+105) 3.5 (-118)

The 17.5 points prop total set for Adebayo on Tuesday is 2.9 fewer points than his season scoring average (20.4).

Adebayo's per-game rebound average -- 9.2 -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (9.5).

Adebayo has averaged 3.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (3.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-125) 7.5 (+110) 5.5 (-161) 0.5 (-143)

The 27.5-point prop bet set for Jimmy Butler on Tuesday is 4.6 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He averages 1.6 less rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 7.5.

Butler's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Tuesday's prop bet.

His 0.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (-120) 3.5 (+115) 0.5 (-238) 2.5 (-110)

The 11.5 points Max Strus scores per game match his over/under on Tuesday.

Strus' rebounding average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Strus averages 2.1 assists, 1.6 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Strus averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-125) 10.5 (+110) 4.5 (-161) 2.5 (-182)

Tatum is averaging 30.1 points during the 2022-23 season, 0.6 higher than Tuesday's prop total.

Tatum's rebounding average -- 8.8 -- is 1.7 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Tatum averages 4.6 assists, 0.1 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Tatum's 3.2 three-pointers made per game is 0.7 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-125) 6.5 (+110) 3.5 (-118) 2.5 (+115)

Jaylen Brown's 26.6 points per game average is 3.1 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

Brown has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (6.9) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (6.5).

Brown's season-long assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is the exact same as Tuesday's assist over/under.

Brown's 2.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

