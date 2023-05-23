The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .517 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is hitting .198 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa has had a hit in 14 of 31 games this season (45.2%), including multiple hits three times (9.7%).
  • In 31 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in three games this season (9.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this year (16.1%), including one multi-run game.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 10
.150 AVG .242
.227 OBP .265
.175 SLG .273
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
4/3 K/BB 6/1
3 SB 1
Home Away
17 GP 14
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bradish (2-1 with a 3.90 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.90 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .256 to opposing batters.
