The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .517 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .198 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Kiner-Falefa has had a hit in 14 of 31 games this season (45.2%), including multiple hits three times (9.7%).

In 31 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in three games this season (9.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (16.1%), including one multi-run game.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .150 AVG .242 .227 OBP .265 .175 SLG .273 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/3 K/BB 6/1 3 SB 1 Home Away 17 GP 14 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings