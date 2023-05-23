After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Kyle Higashioka and the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Bradish) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka is hitting .191 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • Higashioka has a base hit in 13 of 21 games played this season (61.9%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In eight games this year (38.1%), Higashioka has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (14.3%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
.167 AVG .238
.194 OBP .333
.400 SLG .286
3 XBH 1
2 HR 0
3 RBI 3
12/1 K/BB 6/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 11
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.90 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.90, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.
