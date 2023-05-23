Yankees vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest between the New York Yankees (29-20) and Baltimore Orioles (31-16) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on May 23.
The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (5-0) for the Yankees and Kyle Bradish (2-1) for the Orioles.
Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 4, Orioles 3.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 4-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Yankees have won 23, or 65.7%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.
- New York has a record of 12-2 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- New York has scored 226 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 17
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Gerrit Cole vs Chris Bassitt
|May 18
|@ Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs José Berríos
|May 19
|@ Reds
|W 6-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs Ben Lively
|May 20
|@ Reds
|W 7-4
|Jhony Brito vs Luke Weaver
|May 21
|@ Reds
|W 4-1
|Luis Severino vs Hunter Greene
|May 23
|Orioles
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Kyle Bradish
|May 24
|Orioles
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Wells
|May 25
|Orioles
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Kyle Gibson
|May 26
|Padres
|-
|Luis Severino vs Joe Musgrove
|May 27
|Padres
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Michael Wacha
|May 28
|Padres
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Yu Darvish
