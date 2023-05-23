Yankees vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge ready for the first of a three-game series against Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
The Orioles are +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Yankees (-185). A 7.5-run total is set for this contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Yankees vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Yankees
|-185
|+150
|7.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Yankees have a record of 4-1.
- The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have been favored on the moneyline 35 total times this season. They've gone 23-12 in those games.
- New York has won all five games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Yankees' implied win probability is 64.9%.
- New York has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 22 times this season for a 22-26-1 record against the over/under.
- The Yankees have not had a run line set for a game this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|16-10
|13-10
|15-6
|14-14
|23-16
|6-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.