How to Watch the Yankees vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will hit the field against the Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees are fourth in baseball with 73 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.
- New York's .418 slugging percentage is 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees are 22nd in the majors with a .236 batting average.
- New York has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (226 total runs).
- The Yankees rank 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.
- Yankees hitters strike out 8.3 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- New York has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.63).
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.236).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (5-0) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing seven hits.
- Cole has collected seven quality starts this season.
- Cole will try to build on an 11-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 innings per outing).
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Chris Bassitt
|5/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|José Berríos
|5/19/2023
|Reds
|W 6-2
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Ben Lively
|5/20/2023
|Reds
|W 7-4
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Luke Weaver
|5/21/2023
|Reds
|W 4-1
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Hunter Greene
|5/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Kyle Bradish
|5/24/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Tyler Wells
|5/25/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kyle Gibson
|5/26/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Joe Musgrove
|5/27/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Michael Wacha
|5/28/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Yu Darvish
