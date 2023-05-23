On Tuesday, May 23 at 7:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees (29-20) host the Baltimore Orioles (31-16) at Yankee Stadium. Gerrit Cole will get the call for the Yankees, while Kyle Bradish will take the hill for the Orioles.

The Orioles have been listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Yankees (-165). The total is 7.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (5-0, 2.01 ERA) vs Bradish - BAL (2-1, 3.90 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Yankees' matchup against the Orioles but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Yankees (-165) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Yankees to defeat the Orioles with those odds, and the Yankees emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.06.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Aaron Judge hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 35 times this season and won 23, or 65.7%, of those games.

The Yankees have gone 12-2 (winning 85.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

New York has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees went 4-1 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Orioles have won in 12, or 57.1%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Orioles have been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+200) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+155) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Kyle Higashioka 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Yankees, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +400 - 2nd

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.