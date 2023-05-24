Aaron Judge -- hitting .395 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on May 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Orioles.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +155)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge has 42 hits and an OBP of .400, both of which are tops among New York hitters this season.
  • He ranks 20th in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and first in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.
  • Judge enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .474 with three homers.
  • Judge has gotten a hit in 26 of 39 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (25.6%).
  • He has homered in 28.2% of his games this year, and 8.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 46.2% of his games this season, Judge has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (25.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 25 games this year (64.1%), including six multi-run games (15.4%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 10
.250 AVG .314
.351 OBP .390
.469 SLG .600
6 XBH 6
4 HR 2
10 RBI 6
25/11 K/BB 11/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 16
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%)
15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (62.5%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 58 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.94 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty went five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.94), first in WHIP (.788), and 45th in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
