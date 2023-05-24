DJ LeMahieu -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on May 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Orioles.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .250.
  • LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 44 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.5% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 11.4% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 36.4% of his games this season, LeMahieu has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored at least once 16 times this season (36.4%), including four games with multiple runs (9.1%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.303 AVG .245
.370 OBP .317
.576 SLG .358
9 XBH 4
4 HR 1
13 RBI 5
21/5 K/BB 14/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 21
19 (82.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (28.6%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%)
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (58 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wells (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.94 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 2.94 ERA ranks 15th, .788 WHIP ranks first, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
