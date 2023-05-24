DJ LeMahieu -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on May 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Orioles.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .250.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 44 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.5% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11.4% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 36.4% of his games this season, LeMahieu has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored at least once 16 times this season (36.4%), including four games with multiple runs (9.1%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .303 AVG .245 .370 OBP .317 .576 SLG .358 9 XBH 4 4 HR 1 13 RBI 5 21/5 K/BB 14/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 21 19 (82.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (28.6%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings