The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .517 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is hitting .198 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • In 45.2% of his games this season (14 of 31), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (9.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in two of 31 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in three games this season (9.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In five of 31 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 10
.150 AVG .242
.227 OBP .265
.175 SLG .273
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
4/3 K/BB 6/1
3 SB 1
Home Away
17 GP 14
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (58 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.94 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.94), first in WHIP (.788), and 45th in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
