The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .517 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .198 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

In 45.2% of his games this season (14 of 31), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (9.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in two of 31 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in three games this season (9.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five of 31 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .150 AVG .242 .227 OBP .265 .175 SLG .273 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/3 K/BB 6/1 3 SB 1 Home Away 17 GP 14 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings