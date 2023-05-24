Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .517 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .198 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- In 45.2% of his games this season (14 of 31), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (9.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in two of 31 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in three games this season (9.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five of 31 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.150
|AVG
|.242
|.227
|OBP
|.265
|.175
|SLG
|.273
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.94 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.94), first in WHIP (.788), and 45th in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
