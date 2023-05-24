Wednesday's contest between the New York Yankees (30-20) and Baltimore Orioles (31-17) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on May 24.

The probable starters are Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-2) for the Yankees and Tyler Wells (3-1) for the Orioles.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video
Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

  • The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Yankees have been favored 36 times and won 24, or 66.7%, of those games.
  • New York has entered 29 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 22-7 in those contests.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
  • New York has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 232 (4.6 per game).
  • The Yankees' 3.65 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 18 @ Blue Jays W 4-2 Nestor Cortes Jr. vs José Berríos
May 19 @ Reds W 6-2 Clarke Schmidt vs Ben Lively
May 20 @ Reds W 7-4 Jhony Brito vs Luke Weaver
May 21 @ Reds W 4-1 Luis Severino vs Hunter Greene
May 23 Orioles W 6-5 Gerrit Cole vs Kyle Bradish
May 24 Orioles - Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Wells
May 25 Orioles - Clarke Schmidt vs Kyle Gibson
May 26 Padres - Luis Severino vs Joe Musgrove
May 27 Padres - Domingo Germán vs Michael Wacha
May 28 Padres - Gerrit Cole vs Yu Darvish
May 29 @ Mariners - Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Bryce Miller

