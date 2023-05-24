Yankees vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will meet Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.
The Orioles have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Yankees (-140). New York is a 1.5-run favorite (at +145 odds). An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this contest.
Yankees vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Yankees
|-140
|+115
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-1.5
|+145
|-175
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Yankees and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have been favored on the moneyline 36 total times this season. They've finished 24-12 in those games.
- New York has gone 19-5 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (79.2% winning percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Yankees' implied win probability is 58.3%.
- In the 50 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for New York, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-26-1).
- The Yankees have not had a spread set for an outing this season.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|17-10
|13-10
|15-6
|15-14
|24-16
|6-4
