Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles take the field on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium against Nestor Cortes Jr., who will start for the New York Yankees. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are fourth-best in baseball with 75 total home runs.

New York is 11th in MLB, slugging .421.

The Yankees rank 22nd in the majors with a .238 batting average.

New York has the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (232 total runs).

The Yankees' .311 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Yankees' 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 12th in the majors.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.

New York has a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in the majors (1.235).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Cortes (4-2) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.21 ERA in 48 1/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Cortes enters this matchup with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Cortes is trying to record his eighth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/18/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. José Berríos 5/19/2023 Reds W 6-2 Away Clarke Schmidt Ben Lively 5/20/2023 Reds W 7-4 Away Jhony Brito Luke Weaver 5/21/2023 Reds W 4-1 Away Luis Severino Hunter Greene 5/23/2023 Orioles W 6-5 Home Gerrit Cole Kyle Bradish 5/24/2023 Orioles - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Wells 5/25/2023 Orioles - Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 5/26/2023 Padres - Home Luis Severino Joe Musgrove 5/27/2023 Padres - Home Domingo Germán Michael Wacha 5/28/2023 Padres - Home Gerrit Cole Yu Darvish 5/29/2023 Mariners - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Bryce Miller

