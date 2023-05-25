Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Anthony Rizzo -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on May 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .524, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.
- He ranks ninth in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Rizzo is batting .391 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Rizzo has recorded a hit in 39 of 49 games this season (79.6%), including 15 multi-hit games (30.6%).
- In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (18.4%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Rizzo has an RBI in 20 of 49 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 49.0% of his games this year (24 of 49), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.368
|AVG
|.222
|.449
|OBP
|.310
|.605
|SLG
|.302
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|5
|14/9
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|22
|24 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.27 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.27), 50th in WHIP (1.356), and 67th in K/9 (6.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.