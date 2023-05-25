The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (hitting .179 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), take on starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is batting .181 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Higashioka has a base hit in 13 of 23 games played this season (56.5%), but zero multi-hit games.

Looking at the 23 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (13.0%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Higashioka has an RBI in eight of 23 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored a run in seven of 23 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .167 AVG .238 .194 OBP .333 .400 SLG .286 3 XBH 1 2 HR 0 3 RBI 3 12/1 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 11 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings