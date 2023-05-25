The New York Yankees, including Oswaldo Cabrera (.314 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is hitting .203 with six doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 21 of 43 games this season (48.8%) Cabrera has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (14.0%).
  • In 7.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Cabrera has had at least one RBI in 23.3% of his games this season (10 of 43), with more than one RBI four times (9.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 15 games this season (34.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 13
.172 AVG .222
.221 OBP .260
.297 SLG .289
4 XBH 3
2 HR 0
3 RBI 7
17/3 K/BB 7/3
3 SB 2
Home Away
24 GP 19
13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (42.1%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (61 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 46th, 1.356 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 67th.
