Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Oswaldo Cabrera (.314 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .203 with six doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- In 21 of 43 games this season (48.8%) Cabrera has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (14.0%).
- In 7.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Cabrera has had at least one RBI in 23.3% of his games this season (10 of 43), with more than one RBI four times (9.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 15 games this season (34.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.172
|AVG
|.222
|.221
|OBP
|.260
|.297
|SLG
|.289
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|7
|17/3
|K/BB
|7/3
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|19
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (42.1%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.8%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 46th, 1.356 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 67th.
