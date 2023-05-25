The New York Yankees, including Oswaldo Cabrera (.314 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .203 with six doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

In 21 of 43 games this season (48.8%) Cabrera has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (14.0%).

In 7.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Cabrera has had at least one RBI in 23.3% of his games this season (10 of 43), with more than one RBI four times (9.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 15 games this season (34.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .172 AVG .222 .221 OBP .260 .297 SLG .289 4 XBH 3 2 HR 0 3 RBI 7 17/3 K/BB 7/3 3 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 19 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (42.1%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

