Thursday's game features the New York Yankees (30-21) and the Baltimore Orioles (32-17) squaring off at Yankee Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on May 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (2-4) to the mound, while Kyle Gibson (5-3) will take the ball for the Orioles.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 6, Orioles 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Yankees have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Yankees have won 24 out of the 37 games, or 64.9%, in which they've been favored.

This season New York has won 22 of its 30 games, or 73.3%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored 238 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Yankees have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

