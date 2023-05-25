Thursday's game features the New York Yankees (30-21) and the Baltimore Orioles (32-17) squaring off at Yankee Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on May 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (2-4) to the mound, while Kyle Gibson (5-3) will take the ball for the Orioles.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: YES
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 6, Orioles 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

  • In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Yankees have a record of 4-2.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Yankees did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
  • This season, the Yankees have won 24 out of the 37 games, or 64.9%, in which they've been favored.
  • This season New York has won 22 of its 30 games, or 73.3%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
  • New York has scored 238 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 19 @ Reds W 6-2 Clarke Schmidt vs Ben Lively
May 20 @ Reds W 7-4 Jhony Brito vs Luke Weaver
May 21 @ Reds W 4-1 Luis Severino vs Hunter Greene
May 23 Orioles W 6-5 Gerrit Cole vs Kyle Bradish
May 24 Orioles L 9-6 Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Wells
May 25 Orioles - Clarke Schmidt vs Kyle Gibson
May 26 Padres - Luis Severino vs Joe Musgrove
May 27 Padres - Domingo Germán vs Michael Wacha
May 28 Padres - Gerrit Cole vs Yu Darvish
May 29 @ Mariners - Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Bryce Miller
May 30 @ Mariners - Clarke Schmidt vs Logan Gilbert

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.