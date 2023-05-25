Clarke Schmidt is set to start for the New York Yankees on Thursday against Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are fourth-best in MLB action with 78 total home runs.

New York is 11th in baseball with a .422 slugging percentage.

The Yankees' .237 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

New York is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (238 total).

The Yankees rank 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Yankees' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.

New York's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has a 3.74 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in the majors (1.239).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.00 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Schmidt is trying to collect his second quality start of the season.

Schmidt enters this matchup with four outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Reds W 6-2 Away Clarke Schmidt Ben Lively 5/20/2023 Reds W 7-4 Away Jhony Brito Luke Weaver 5/21/2023 Reds W 4-1 Away Luis Severino Hunter Greene 5/23/2023 Orioles W 6-5 Home Gerrit Cole Kyle Bradish 5/24/2023 Orioles L 9-6 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Wells 5/25/2023 Orioles - Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 5/26/2023 Padres - Home Luis Severino Joe Musgrove 5/27/2023 Padres - Home Domingo Germán Michael Wacha 5/28/2023 Padres - Home Gerrit Cole Yu Darvish 5/29/2023 Mariners - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Bryce Miller 5/30/2023 Mariners - Away Clarke Schmidt Logan Gilbert

