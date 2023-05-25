Yankees vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 25
The New York Yankees (30-21) meet the Baltimore Orioles (32-17) a game after Gleyber Torres hit a pair of home runs in a 9-6 defeat to the Orioles. The game begins at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.
The probable pitchers are Clarke Schmidt (2-4) for the Yankees and Kyle Gibson (5-3) for the Orioles.
Yankees vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (2-4, 6.00 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (5-3, 4.27 ERA)
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Schmidt (2-4) for his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- The 27-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 6.00, a 3.38 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.622.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- In 10 starts, Schmidt has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 4.5 frames per outing.
Clarke Schmidt vs. Orioles
- The Orioles have scored 254 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB. They have 419 hits, 14th in baseball, with 62 home runs (10th in the league).
- The right-hander has faced the Orioles one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-15 with two doubles and four RBI in 3 1/3 innings.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson
- Gibson (5-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 4.27 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .276 to his opponents.
- Gibson has five quality starts under his belt this season.
- Gibson is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 46th, 1.356 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 67th.
