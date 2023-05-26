The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (.361 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Judge has 42 hits and an OBP of .402, both of which rank first among New York hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 35th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

In 63.4% of his 41 games this season, Judge has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

In 26.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 7.8% of his trips to the plate.

Judge has picked up an RBI in 43.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 24.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year (63.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Home Away 18 GP 10 .250 AVG .314 .351 OBP .390 .469 SLG .600 6 XBH 6 4 HR 2 10 RBI 6 25/11 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 16 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%) 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (62.5%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

