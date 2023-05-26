On Friday, Anthony Rizzo (.311 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Joe Musgrove

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has an OPS of .889, fueled by an OBP of .376 and a team-best slugging percentage of .513 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.

In 78.0% of his games this year (39 of 50), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (30.0%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (18.0%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.0% of his games this year, Rizzo has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (16.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 48.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .368 AVG .222 .449 OBP .310 .605 SLG .302 8 XBH 3 5 HR 1 12 RBI 5 14/9 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 22 24 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

