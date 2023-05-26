Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Padres - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Anthony Rizzo (.311 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo has an OPS of .889, fueled by an OBP of .376 and a team-best slugging percentage of .513 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
- In 78.0% of his games this year (39 of 50), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (30.0%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (18.0%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.0% of his games this year, Rizzo has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (16.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 48.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.368
|AVG
|.222
|.449
|OBP
|.310
|.605
|SLG
|.302
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|5
|14/9
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|24 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (1-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.75 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In five games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.75, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
