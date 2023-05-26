On Friday, DJ LeMahieu (.211 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the New York Yankees face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .250.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 31 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (11.1%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has had an RBI in 16 games this season (35.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.7%).

He has scored in 16 games this season (35.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .303 AVG .245 .370 OBP .317 .576 SLG .358 9 XBH 4 4 HR 1 13 RBI 5 21/5 K/BB 14/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 21 20 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (28.6%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

