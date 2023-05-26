DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Padres - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, DJ LeMahieu (.211 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the New York Yankees face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .250.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 31 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (11.1%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has had an RBI in 16 games this season (35.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.7%).
- He has scored in 16 games this season (35.6%), including multiple runs in four games.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.303
|AVG
|.245
|.370
|OBP
|.317
|.576
|SLG
|.358
|9
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|21/5
|K/BB
|14/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|20 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (28.6%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|11 (45.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 55 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Musgrove (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.75 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In five games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.75, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
