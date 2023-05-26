Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Padres - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .655 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBI) against the Orioles.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Explore More About This Game
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .211 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
- In 46.9% of his games this season (15 of 32), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (12.5%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 32 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (9.4%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in four games this year (12.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this year (18.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.150
|AVG
|.242
|.227
|OBP
|.265
|.175
|SLG
|.273
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (1-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.75 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.75, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
