The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .655 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBI) against the Orioles.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is batting .211 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

In 46.9% of his games this season (15 of 32), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (12.5%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 32 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (9.4%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in four games this year (12.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this year (18.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .150 AVG .242 .227 OBP .265 .175 SLG .273 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/3 K/BB 6/1 3 SB 1 Home Away 18 GP 14 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

