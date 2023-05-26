Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Padres - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Higashioka -- hitting .179 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on May 26 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .181 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- In 13 of 23 games this season, Higashioka got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 23), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.8% of his games this year, Higashioka has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in seven games this season (30.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.167
|AVG
|.238
|.194
|OBP
|.333
|.400
|SLG
|.286
|3
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|12/1
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.75 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.75, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
