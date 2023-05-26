Yankees vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (30-22) going head-to-head against the San Diego Padres (23-27) at 7:05 PM (on May 26). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Yankees, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Padres will give the nod to Joe Musgrove (1-2) against the Yankees and Randy Vasquez.
Yankees vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Yankees vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Padres 3.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Padres vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Padres vs Yankees Player Props
|Padres vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Yankees Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Yankees have a perfect record of 3-0.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Yankees have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.
- The Yankees have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win six times (42.9%) in those contests.
- This season, New York has come away with a win six times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- New York scores the 11th-most runs in baseball (239 total, 4.6 per game).
- Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.72 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 20
|@ Reds
|W 7-4
|Jhony Brito vs Luke Weaver
|May 21
|@ Reds
|W 4-1
|Luis Severino vs Hunter Greene
|May 23
|Orioles
|W 6-5
|Gerrit Cole vs Kyle Bradish
|May 24
|Orioles
|L 9-6
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Wells
|May 25
|Orioles
|L 3-1
|Clarke Schmidt vs Kyle Gibson
|May 26
|Padres
|-
|Randy Vasquez vs Joe Musgrove
|May 27
|Padres
|-
|Luis Severino vs Michael Wacha
|May 28
|Padres
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Yu Darvish
|May 29
|@ Mariners
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Bryce Miller
|May 30
|@ Mariners
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Logan Gilbert
|May 31
|@ Mariners
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs George Kirby
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.