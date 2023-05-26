Friday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (30-22) going head-to-head against the San Diego Padres (23-27) at 7:05 PM (on May 26). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Yankees, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Padres will give the nod to Joe Musgrove (1-2) against the Yankees and Randy Vasquez.

Yankees vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Yankees vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Padres 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Yankees have a perfect record of 3-0.

In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Yankees have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win six times (42.9%) in those contests.

This season, New York has come away with a win six times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

New York scores the 11th-most runs in baseball (239 total, 4.6 per game).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.72 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

