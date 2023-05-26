The San Diego Padres (23-27) and the New York Yankees (30-22) will clash in the series opener on Friday, May 26 at Yankee Stadium, with Joe Musgrove pitching for the Padres and Randy Vasquez taking the hill for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Padres have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at -105. San Diego is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +135 odds). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (1-2, 6.75 ERA) vs Vasquez - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Yankees vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have won 15 out of the 31 games, or 48.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Padres have gone 15-16 (winning 48.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

San Diego has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres were favored on the moneyline in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have won in six, or 42.9%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Yankees have won six of 14 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+165) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+190) Kyle Higashioka 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+185)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +425 - 2nd

