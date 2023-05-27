Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Padres - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Saturday, Aaron Judge (hitting .371 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +165)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge leads New York in OBP (.399) and total hits (43) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is second in slugging.
- Judge has picked up a hit in 27 of 42 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- In 11 games this season, he has homered (26.2%, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Judge has had at least one RBI in 42.9% of his games this season (18 of 42), with more than one RBI 10 times (23.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 26 of 42 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.250
|AVG
|.314
|.351
|OBP
|.390
|.469
|SLG
|.600
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|6
|25/11
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|16
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (37.5%)
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (62.5%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (31.3%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Wacha (5-1) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 31-year-old has put together a 3.58 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.