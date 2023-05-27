On Saturday, Aaron Judge (hitting .371 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +165) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge leads New York in OBP (.399) and total hits (43) this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is second in slugging.

Judge has picked up a hit in 27 of 42 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

In 11 games this season, he has homered (26.2%, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate).

Judge has had at least one RBI in 42.9% of his games this season (18 of 42), with more than one RBI 10 times (23.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 26 of 42 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .250 AVG .314 .351 OBP .390 .469 SLG .600 6 XBH 6 4 HR 2 10 RBI 6 25/11 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 16 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%) 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (62.5%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings