On Saturday, Aaron Judge (hitting .371 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +165)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge leads New York in OBP (.399) and total hits (43) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is second in slugging.
  • Judge has picked up a hit in 27 of 42 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • In 11 games this season, he has homered (26.2%, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Judge has had at least one RBI in 42.9% of his games this season (18 of 42), with more than one RBI 10 times (23.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 26 of 42 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 10
.250 AVG .314
.351 OBP .390
.469 SLG .600
6 XBH 6
4 HR 2
10 RBI 6
25/11 K/BB 11/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
26 GP 16
15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%)
4 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%)
16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (62.5%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres are sending Wacha (5-1) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 50 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put together a 3.58 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
