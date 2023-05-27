The Charles Schwab Challenge is in progress, and following the second round Akshay Bhatia is in 19th place at -3.

Looking to place a bet on Akshay Bhatia at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Akshay Bhatia Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Bhatia has scored better than par eight times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Bhatia has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Bhatia has finished in the top five once in his past five events.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Bhatia has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Bhatia has qualified for the weekend in three consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 31 -8 253 0 9 2 2 $1.1M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Bhatia finished 50th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,297 yards, which is longer than the 7,209-yard length for this tournament.

Colonial Country Club is 7,209 yards, 86 yards shorter than the average course Bhatia has played in the past year (7,295).

Bhatia's Last Time Out

Bhatia was in the 84th percentile on par 3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship was poor, putting him in the 26th percentile of the field.

Bhatia shot better than 77% of the competitors at the Wells Fargo Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.57.

Bhatia shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Bhatia carded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Bhatia's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were more than the tournament average of 5.0.

In that last competition, Bhatia's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse 14 times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

Bhatia finished the Wells Fargo Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Bhatia finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Bhatia Odds to Win: +18000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Bhatia's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

