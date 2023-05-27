DJ LeMahieu -- with a slugging percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on May 27 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .250.

In 69.6% of his 46 games this season, LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.8% of his games this year, LeMahieu has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 34.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.7%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .303 AVG .245 .370 OBP .317 .576 SLG .358 9 XBH 4 4 HR 1 13 RBI 5 21/5 K/BB 14/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 21 21 (84.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (28.6%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings