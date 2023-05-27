DJ LeMahieu -- with a slugging percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on May 27 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .250.
  • In 69.6% of his 46 games this season, LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 34.8% of his games this year, LeMahieu has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • In 34.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.7%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.303 AVG .245
.370 OBP .317
.576 SLG .358
9 XBH 4
4 HR 1
13 RBI 5
21/5 K/BB 14/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 21
21 (84.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (28.6%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.92).
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 55 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Wacha (5-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 3.58 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
