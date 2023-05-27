The Cleveland Guardians (22-28) host the St. Louis Cardinals (23-30) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Guardians will call on Tanner Bibee (1-1) versus the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (3-4).

Guardians vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (1-1, 3.18 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (3-4, 5.29 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

Bibee (1-1) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 24-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 3.18, a 3.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.200.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Bibee has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 27-year-old has a 5.29 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing batters.

Flaherty is trying to secure his third quality start of the year in this game.

Flaherty enters the matchup with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

