The Connecticut Sun (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the New York Liberty (1-1) on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Barclays Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on CBS.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: CBS

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Sun with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Liberty vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 84 Liberty 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 161.6

Liberty vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

New York covered the spread 13 times in 25 games last season.

There were 12 New York games (out of 25) that hit the over last year.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty were ninth in the WNBA in points scored (79.6 per game) and sixth in points allowed (82) last year.

Last year, New York was seventh in the WNBA in rebounds (34.3 per game) and eighth in rebounds conceded (35.7).

In terms of turnovers, the Liberty were ninth in the WNBA in committing them (14.6 per game) last year. They were second-worst in forcing them (11.7 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Liberty were best in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (9.7) last season. They were fifth in 3-point percentage at 35.1%.

The Liberty were the third-best squad in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.1 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage defensively (33.6%) last year.

New York took 58.6% of its shots from inside the arc, and 41.4% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 66.3% of New York's buckets were 2-pointers, and 33.7% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.