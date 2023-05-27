Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Padres - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Saturday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.188 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI) and the New York Yankees face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has six doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .199.
- Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In 6.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Cabrera has had an RBI in 10 games this year (22.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 15 games this season (34.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.172
|AVG
|.222
|.221
|OBP
|.260
|.297
|SLG
|.289
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|7
|17/3
|K/BB
|7/3
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|19
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (42.1%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.8%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.58 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
