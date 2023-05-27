Yankees vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (30-23) matching up with the San Diego Padres (24-27) at 1:05 PM ET (on May 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 3-2 win for the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup.
The probable pitchers are Luis Severino for the Yankees and Michael Wacha (5-1) for the Padres.
Yankees vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Yankees vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Yankees 3, Padres 2.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Yankees have not covered in any of their last three games with a spread.
- The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 24, or 63.2%, of those games.
- New York has a record of 18-4 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- New York ranks 11th in the majors with 240 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees' 3.75 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 21
|@ Reds
|W 4-1
|Luis Severino vs Hunter Greene
|May 23
|Orioles
|W 6-5
|Gerrit Cole vs Kyle Bradish
|May 24
|Orioles
|L 9-6
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Wells
|May 25
|Orioles
|L 3-1
|Clarke Schmidt vs Kyle Gibson
|May 26
|Padres
|L 5-1
|Randy Vasquez vs Joe Musgrove
|May 27
|Padres
|-
|Luis Severino vs Michael Wacha
|May 28
|Padres
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Yu Darvish
|May 29
|@ Mariners
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Bryce Miller
|May 30
|@ Mariners
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Logan Gilbert
|May 31
|@ Mariners
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs George Kirby
|June 2
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Luis Severino vs Clayton Kershaw
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.