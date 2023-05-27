Saturday's game at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (30-23) matching up with the San Diego Padres (24-27) at 1:05 PM ET (on May 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 3-2 win for the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Luis Severino for the Yankees and Michael Wacha (5-1) for the Padres.

Yankees vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 3, Padres 2.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Yankees have not covered in any of their last three games with a spread.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 24, or 63.2%, of those games.

New York has a record of 18-4 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York ranks 11th in the majors with 240 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees' 3.75 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Schedule