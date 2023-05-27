Rougned Odor and Gleyber Torres take the field when the San Diego Padres and New York Yankees meet on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

The Padres are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Yankees (-145). The total for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -145 +120 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Yankees have a record of 4-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Yankees are winless against the spread in their last three chances.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees are 24-14 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 63.2% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, New York has an 18-4 record (winning 81.8% of its games).

The Yankees have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

New York has had an over/under set by bookmakers 53 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 24 of those games (24-28-1).

The Yankees have yet to cover the spread in three games with a set run line (0-3-0).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-13 13-10 15-6 15-17 24-19 6-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.