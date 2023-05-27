Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (30-23) will take on Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (24-27) at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, May 27. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Padres (+120). New York is a 1.5-run favorite (at +140 odds). The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino - NYY (0-0, 1.93 ERA) vs Michael Wacha - SD (5-1, 3.58 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Yankees and Padres game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Yankees (-145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $16.90 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Aaron Judge hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 24 out of the 38 games, or 63.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have an 18-4 record (winning 81.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Padres have come away with eight wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Padres have a win-loss record of 1-4 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Padres are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Yankees vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harrison Bader 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+185) Aaron Judge 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (+105) Oswaldo Cabrera 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Yankees, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +500 - 2nd

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.