Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Padres on May 27, 2023
Player props can be found for Gleyber Torres and Juan Soto, among others, when the New York Yankees host the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Luis Severino Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Severino Stats
- The Yankees will send Luis Severino to the mound for his second start of the season.
Severino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Reds
|May. 21
|4.2
|4
|1
|1
|5
|1
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 50 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .263/.347/.458 so far this year.
- Torres hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .310 with three home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Reds
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 43 hits with nine doubles, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .287/.399/.627 on the year.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 25
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 24
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Reds
|May. 20
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 48 walks and 24 RBI (47 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a .266/.422/.514 slash line on the season.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|May. 26
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 25
|1-for-1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 24
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 23
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Bogaerts Stats
- Xander Bogaerts has put up 49 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a .259/.353/.407 slash line on the season.
- Bogaerts takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Nationals
|May. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Nationals
|May. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 23
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 21
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
