Player props can be found for Gleyber Torres and Juan Soto, among others, when the New York Yankees host the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Padres Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Luis Severino Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Severino Stats

The Yankees will send Luis Severino to the mound for his second start of the season.

Severino Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds May. 21 4.2 4 1 1 5 1

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Torres Stats

Torres has 50 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.347/.458 so far this year.

Torres hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .310 with three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 24 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Orioles May. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds May. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 43 hits with nine doubles, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.399/.627 on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles May. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds May. 20 4-for-4 1 0 3 5 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Soto Stats

Soto has 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 48 walks and 24 RBI (47 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .266/.422/.514 slash line on the season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 26 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Nationals May. 25 1-for-1 2 0 0 1 0 at Nationals May. 24 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 23 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 vs. Red Sox May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has put up 49 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .259/.353/.407 slash line on the season.

Bogaerts takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 26 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Nationals May. 25 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 at Nationals May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 23 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Red Sox May. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

