The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge leads New York with 44 hits and an OBP of .396 this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is second in slugging.
  • Judge has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 25.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 43), and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 41.9% of his games this year, Judge has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (23.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 62.8% of his games this year (27 of 43), with two or more runs six times (14.0%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 10
.250 AVG .314
.351 OBP .390
.469 SLG .600
6 XBH 6
4 HR 2
10 RBI 6
25/11 K/BB 11/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
27 GP 16
16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%)
17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (62.5%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
  • The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (56 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres are sending Darvish (3-3) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • This season, the 36-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.67), 27th in WHIP (1.130), and 23rd in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
