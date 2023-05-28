The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Explore More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge leads New York with 44 hits and an OBP of .396 this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is second in slugging.

Judge has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has gone deep in 25.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 43), and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.9% of his games this year, Judge has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (23.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 62.8% of his games this year (27 of 43), with two or more runs six times (14.0%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .250 AVG .314 .351 OBP .390 .469 SLG .600 6 XBH 6 4 HR 2 10 RBI 6 25/11 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 16 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%) 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (62.5%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings