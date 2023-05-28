DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Padres - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Padres.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .257 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
- LeMahieu will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer in his last games.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 33 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has homered in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 47), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17 games this season (36.2%), LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.5%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 36.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.5%.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.303
|AVG
|.245
|.370
|OBP
|.317
|.576
|SLG
|.358
|9
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|21/5
|K/BB
|14/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|22 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (28.6%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.88 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.67), 27th in WHIP (1.130), and 23rd in K/9 (9.5).
