The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: YES

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is hitting .250 with two triples, five home runs and three walks.

In 65.2% of his games this year (15 of 23), Bader has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (17.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 21.7% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Bader has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (39.1%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (26.1%).

In nine of 23 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 .353 AVG .545 .389 OBP .545 .647 SLG 1.273 2 XBH 3 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 2/1 K/BB 0/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 9 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (66.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings