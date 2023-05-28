Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Padres - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the San Diego Padres and Yu Darvish on May 28 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .206 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
- In 47.1% of his games this season (16 of 34), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (11.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in five games this year (14.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 34 games (17.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.150
|AVG
|.242
|.227
|OBP
|.265
|.175
|SLG
|.273
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|14
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 56 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Darvish (3-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 35th, 1.130 WHIP ranks 27th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 23rd.
