Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Padres - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Kyle Higashioka (.133 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI) and the New York Yankees play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Padres Player Props
|Yankees vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Padres Prediction
|How to Watch Yankees vs Padres
|Yankees vs Padres Odds
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka has three doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .173.
- Higashioka has gotten a hit in 13 of 24 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In three games this season, he has homered (12.5%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Higashioka has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (eight of 24), with more than one RBI three times (12.5%).
- He has scored a run in seven of 24 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.167
|AVG
|.238
|.194
|OBP
|.333
|.400
|SLG
|.286
|3
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|12/1
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.88 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (3-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.67), 27th in WHIP (1.130), and 23rd in K/9 (9.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.