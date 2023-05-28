On Sunday, Kyle Higashioka (.133 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI) and the New York Yankees play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka has three doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .173.
  • Higashioka has gotten a hit in 13 of 24 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • In three games this season, he has homered (12.5%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • Higashioka has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (eight of 24), with more than one RBI three times (12.5%).
  • He has scored a run in seven of 24 games so far this season.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
.167 AVG .238
.194 OBP .333
.400 SLG .286
3 XBH 1
2 HR 0
3 RBI 3
12/1 K/BB 6/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 11
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Padres' 3.88 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Darvish (3-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.67), 27th in WHIP (1.130), and 23rd in K/9 (9.5).
