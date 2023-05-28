Wondering who will be on the hill to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Sunday, including Dylan Cease and the White Sox against Eduardo Rodriguez and the Tigers.

Keep scrolling to find the probable pitchers for every game on the docket for May 28.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Dodgers at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Gavin Stone (0-0) to the hill as they face the Rays, who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley (3-1) when the teams face off on Sunday.

LAD: Stone TB: Bradley 2 (8 IP) Games/IP 5 (24.1 IP) 10.13 ERA 4.44 2.3 K/9 12.6

Padres at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Yu Darvish (3-3) to the bump as they take on the Yankees, who will counter with Gerrit Cole (5-0) when the clubs face off Sunday.

SD: Darvish NYY: Cole 9 (54 IP) Games/IP 11 (67.2 IP) 3.67 ERA 2.53 9.5 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Padres at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -150

-150 SD Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 7.5 runs

Rangers at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Cody Bradford (0-1) to the bump as they play the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Kyle Bradish (2-1) for the game between the clubs Sunday.

TEX: Bradford BAL: Bradish 1 (5 IP) Games/IP 8 (37.1 IP) 10.80 ERA 4.34 5.4 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -145

-145 TEX Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

Cardinals at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-6) to the hill as they play the Guardians, who will look to Hunter Gaddis (1-1) when the clubs face off Sunday.

STL: Montgomery CLE: Gaddis 10 (55.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (25.2 IP) 4.55 ERA 5.26 8.5 K/9 6.0

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Guardians

STL Odds to Win: -140

-140 CLE Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

White Sox at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Cease (3-3) to the mound as they play the Tigers, who will look to Rodriguez (4-4) when the clubs play on Sunday.

CHW: Cease DET: Rodríguez 11 (58.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (61.2 IP) 4.60 ERA 2.19 9.2 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Tigers

DET Odds to Win: -115

-115 CHW Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8 runs

Nationals at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (3-3) to the mound as they play the Royals, who will hand the ball to Daniel Lynch (0-0) when the clubs meet Sunday.

WSH: Gore KC: Lynch 10 (51 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 3.88 ERA - 11.1 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Royals

KC Odds to Win: -110

-110 WSH Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 9 runs

Blue Jays at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (4-4) to the hill as they take on the Twins, who will counter with Bailey Ober (3-1) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.

TOR: Berrios MIN: Ober 10 (59.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (35.1 IP) 4.22 ERA 2.55 8.6 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Twins

TOR Odds to Win: -115

-115 MIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Giants at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Cobb (4-1) to the bump as they play the Brewers, who will counter with Colin Rea (1-3) when the clubs face off Sunday.

SF: Cobb MIL: Rea 10 (58 IP) Games/IP 8 (36.1 IP) 2.17 ERA 4.71 8.1 K/9 7.2

Vegas Odds for Giants at Brewers

SF Odds to Win: -135

-135 MIL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Reds at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (2-3) to the mound as they play the Cubs, who will look to Drew Smyly (5-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

CIN: Ashcraft CHC: Smyly 10 (53.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (55.1 IP) 5.57 ERA 2.93 6.9 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Reds at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -160

-160 CIN Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8 runs

Mets at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Tylor Megill (5-3) to the hill as they play the Rockies, who will look to Austin Gomber (4-4) for the game between the teams Sunday.

NYM: Megill COL: Gomber 10 (50 IP) Games/IP 10 (50 IP) 4.32 ERA 6.48 7.2 K/9 5.6

Vegas Odds for Mets at Rockies

NYM Odds to Win: -150

-150 COL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 12.5 runs

Marlins at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Eury Perez (1-1) to the hill as they play the Angels, who will hand the ball to Patrick Sandoval (3-3) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.

MIA: Pérez LAA: Sandoval 3 (14 IP) Games/IP 9 (49.1 IP) 3.86 ERA 3.47 10.3 K/9 6.2

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -135

-135 MIA Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Astros at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (5-1) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will counter with Luis Medina (0-3) when the teams meet on Sunday.

HOU: Javier OAK: Medina 10 (58.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (22.1 IP) 3.07 ERA 6.45 9.8 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Astros at Athletics

HOU Odds to Win: -250

-250 OAK Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 8.5 runs

Red Sox at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-3) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Merrill Kelly (5-3) when the teams face off on Sunday.

BOS: Houck ARI: Kelly 9 (48.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (57.1 IP) 4.99 ERA 3.30 8.5 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -115

-115 BOS Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Pirates at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Luis Ortiz (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Mariners, who will counter with Marco Gonzales (4-1) when the teams face off on Sunday.

PIT: Ortiz SEA: Gonzales 3 (15.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (44.1 IP) 4.02 ERA 5.68 4.6 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -150

-150 PIT Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Phillies at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Dylan Covey (0-0) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will look to Spencer Strider (4-2) when the teams face off on Sunday.

PHI: Covey ATL: Strider 2 (9 IP) Games/IP 10 (57.2 IP) 3.00 ERA 3.12 9.0 K/9 15.1

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -250

-250 PHI Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 8.5 runs

