Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Padres - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willie Calhoun -- hitting .200 with a double, a home run, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on May 28 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun has three doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .230.
- Calhoun has picked up a hit in 55.2% of his 29 games this season, with multiple hits in 13.8% of them.
- In 10.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In seven games this year (24.1%), Calhoun has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight games this year (27.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.300
|.259
|OBP
|.333
|.417
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|5/3
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 56 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.67), 27th in WHIP (1.130), and 23rd in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
