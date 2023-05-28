Sunday's game between the New York Yankees (31-23) and San Diego Padres (24-28) going head to head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on May 28.

The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (5-0) for the Yankees and Yu Darvish (3-3) for the Padres.

Yankees vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Yankees vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 4, Padres 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees are winless against the spread in their last four chances.

This season, the Yankees have won 25 out of the 39 games, or 64.1%, in which they've been favored.

New York has a record of 17-3, a 85% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 243 (4.5 per game).

The Yankees' 3.69 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule