Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees square off against Rougned Odor and the San Diego Padres on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth-best in baseball with 79 total home runs.

New York is 14th in baseball with a .414 slugging percentage.

The Yankees' .234 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

New York is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (243 total).

The Yankees rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .307.

The Yankees strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 14th in baseball.

New York's pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York's 3.69 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.233).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.53 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.

Cole has registered seven quality starts this year.

Cole will aim to go five or more innings for his 12th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Orioles W 6-5 Home Gerrit Cole Kyle Bradish 5/24/2023 Orioles L 9-6 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Wells 5/25/2023 Orioles L 3-1 Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 5/26/2023 Padres L 5-1 Home Randy Vasquez Joe Musgrove 5/27/2023 Padres W 3-2 Home Luis Severino Michael Wacha 5/28/2023 Padres - Home Gerrit Cole Yu Darvish 5/29/2023 Mariners - Away Domingo Germán Bryce Miller 5/30/2023 Mariners - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Logan Gilbert 5/31/2023 Mariners - Away Clarke Schmidt George Kirby 6/2/2023 Dodgers - Away Luis Severino Clayton Kershaw 6/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Gerrit Cole Gavin Stone

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.