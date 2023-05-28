How to Watch the Yankees vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees square off against Rougned Odor and the San Diego Padres on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Padres Player Props
|Yankees vs Padres Pitching Matchup
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fourth-best in baseball with 79 total home runs.
- New York is 14th in baseball with a .414 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees' .234 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
- New York is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (243 total).
- The Yankees rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .307.
- The Yankees strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 14th in baseball.
- New York's pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York's 3.69 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.233).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.53 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Cole has registered seven quality starts this year.
- Cole will aim to go five or more innings for his 12th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Orioles
|W 6-5
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Kyle Bradish
|5/24/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-6
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Tyler Wells
|5/25/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-1
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kyle Gibson
|5/26/2023
|Padres
|L 5-1
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Joe Musgrove
|5/27/2023
|Padres
|W 3-2
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Michael Wacha
|5/28/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Yu Darvish
|5/29/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bryce Miller
|5/30/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Logan Gilbert
|5/31/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|George Kirby
|6/2/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/3/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Gavin Stone
