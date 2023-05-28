The New York Yankees (31-23) will rely on Gleyber Torres when they host Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (24-28) at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, May 28. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Padres, who are listed at +125. New York is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +140 odds). The over/under for the contest has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (5-0, 2.53 ERA) vs Yu Darvish - SD (3-3, 3.67 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Yankees and Padres game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Yankees (-150) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $16.67 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Gleyber Torres get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 25 out of the 39 games, or 64.1%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Yankees have gone 17-3 (85%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 5-3 over the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Padres have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (42.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Padres have been a moneyline underdog of -150 or longer three times, losing every contest.

The Padres have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Diego and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+130) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Willie Calhoun 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Yankees, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +500 - 2nd

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.