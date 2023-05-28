Gleyber Torres and Juan Soto are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the New York Yankees and the San Diego Padres square off at Yankee Stadium on Sunday (at 1:35 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Yankees vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Cole Stats

Gerrit Cole (5-0) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 12th start of the season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 32-year-old's 2.53 ERA ranks eighth, 1.138 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles May. 23 5.0 6 5 5 2 3 at Blue Jays May. 17 6.0 7 0 0 6 2 vs. Rays May. 12 5.0 5 2 2 4 2 at Rays May. 7 5.0 8 6 5 6 2 vs. Guardians May. 2 6.0 5 2 2 8 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Gerrit Cole's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Torres Stats

Torres has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI (51 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He has a .263/.345/.454 slash line so far this year.

Torres hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .286 with three home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 24 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Orioles May. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 44 hits with nine doubles, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.396/.617 on the year.

Judge heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .176 with a double, a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles May. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Soto Stats

Soto has 47 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 50 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .263/.424/.508 so far this season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 26 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Nationals May. 25 1-for-1 2 0 0 1 0 at Nationals May. 24 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 23 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 1

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has collected 49 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.352/.405 on the year.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 27 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 26 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Nationals May. 25 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 at Nationals May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 23 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts or other Padres players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.