Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Aaron Judge -- batting .361 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on May 29 at 9:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Padres.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +140)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Discover More About This Game
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge leads New York with 46 hits and an OBP of .398 this season.
- He ranks 23rd in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and first in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Judge has gotten a hit in 29 of 44 games this season (65.9%), including 11 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 27.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 44), and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Judge has driven home a run in 19 games this season (43.2%), including more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 28 of 44 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.250
|AVG
|.314
|.351
|OBP
|.390
|.469
|SLG
|.600
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|6
|25/11
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|16
|17 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (37.5%)
|18 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (62.5%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (31.3%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (50.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.53 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
- Miller (3-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.15, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have only a .123 batting average against him.
