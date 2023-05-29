Aaron Judge -- batting .361 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on May 29 at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Padres.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +140)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Discover More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge leads New York with 46 hits and an OBP of .398 this season.
  • He ranks 23rd in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and first in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
  • Judge has gotten a hit in 29 of 44 games this season (65.9%), including 11 multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 27.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 44), and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Judge has driven home a run in 19 games this season (43.2%), including more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored in 28 of 44 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 10
.250 AVG .314
.351 OBP .390
.469 SLG .600
6 XBH 6
4 HR 2
10 RBI 6
25/11 K/BB 11/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
28 GP 16
17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%)
5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%)
18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (62.5%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%)
11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.53 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Miller (3-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.15, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have only a .123 batting average against him.
