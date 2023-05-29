Aaron Judge -- batting .361 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on May 29 at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Padres.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +140) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Discover More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge leads New York with 46 hits and an OBP of .398 this season.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and first in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Judge has gotten a hit in 29 of 44 games this season (65.9%), including 11 multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 27.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 44), and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.

Judge has driven home a run in 19 games this season (43.2%), including more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 28 of 44 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .250 AVG .314 .351 OBP .390 .469 SLG .600 6 XBH 6 4 HR 2 10 RBI 6 25/11 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 16 17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%) 18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (62.5%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings