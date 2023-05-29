DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DJ LeMahieu -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 95 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on May 29 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .251 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
- In 68.8% of his 48 games this season, LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 35.4% of his games this season (17 of 48), with two or more RBI four times (8.3%).
- He has scored in 35.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.3%.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.303
|AVG
|.245
|.370
|OBP
|.317
|.576
|SLG
|.358
|9
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|21/5
|K/BB
|14/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|21
|22 (81.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (28.6%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.53).
- The Mariners give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
- Miller (3-1) takes the mound for the Mariners in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 1.15 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In five games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.15, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting only .123 against him.
