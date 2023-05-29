Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Monday, Gleyber Torres (.537 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is hitting .263 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- Torres enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .300 with two homers.
- Torres has gotten a hit in 38 of 53 games this season (71.7%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (24.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has had an RBI in 15 games this season (28.3%), including eight multi-RBI outings (15.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 50.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.3%.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.253
|AVG
|.264
|.344
|OBP
|.350
|.456
|SLG
|.491
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|5
|13/12
|K/BB
|7/7
|5
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|21
|22 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (76.2%)
|7 (21.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|13 (40.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (66.7%)
|5 (15.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|9 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.53 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
- Miller (3-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.15, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have just a .123 batting average against him.
